PGA Tour heads to break, LPGA and European tours end seasons

The LPGA Tour and European tour wrap up their seasons. Only one of them takes an extended break. The LPGA Tour has the CME Group Tour Championship with a $7 million purse and a record $2 million going to the winner. The field is the leading 60 players available from the Race to CME Globe. The European tour has the DP World Tour Championship. Rory McIlroy leads the points list and goes for a fourth title. Europe starts a new season next week. The PGA Tour is at Sea Island. It takes a six-week break before resuming next year in Hawaii.

By The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.