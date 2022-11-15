Senegal official: Mané out for ‘first games’ at World Cup

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A board member for the Senegal soccer federation says forward Sadio Mané will miss his team’s “first games” at the World Cup because of a leg injury. Abdoulaye Sow says Senegal will have to cope without its best player for the start of the tournament and “not whine too much.” Sow didn’t specify how many games Mané is expected to miss. Mané was injured a week ago in a German league game for Bayern Munich. Bayern said the two-time African player of the year has an injury to the head of the fibula bone in his lower right leg. Senegal’s first game at the World Cup is against the Netherlands on Monday.

