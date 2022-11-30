Boston, No. 1 South Carolina rally beat No. 15 UCLA 73-64

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks a game after tweaking her ankle to lead No. 1 South Carolina past No. 15 UCLA 73-64 on Tuesday night. Boston had missed the final two quarters of her team’s victory over Hampton on Sunday after a hard fall. She returned to the bench in a walking boot. But there she was in the starting lineup and looked as healthy as ever, playing 35 minutes. Zia Cooke’s basket with less than six minutes left put the Gamecocks up for good as they won their 17th straight over ranked opponents.

