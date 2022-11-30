Jackson-Davis leads No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 UNC, 77-65

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Xavier Johnson scored 20 points and No. 10 Indiana beat No. 18 North Carolina 77-65. It was the most impressive of Indiana’s seven wins this season. The Tar Heels have lost three in a row for the first time since the 2019-20 season and they didn’t look the same after playing three games in four days last weekend and losing in quadruple overtime to Alabama on Sunday. Pete Nance had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead North Carolina.

