SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have signed right-hander Trevor Gott to a one-year contract. Gott appeared in 45 games last season with Milwaukee, going 3-4 with a 4.14 ERA. Gott’s signing helps fill the void created when Erik Swanson was traded to Toronto as part of the deal that landed the Mariners slugger Teoscar Hernández. Gott has also pitched for San Francisco, Washington and the Los Angeles Angels.

