World Cup win increases prize money for American men, women

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. women’s team will make at least three times more from the men’s World Cup than they received for winning the 2019 women’s tournament. That’s thanks to a new deal to split World Cup earnings. A 1-0 win by the men over Iran on Tuesday night increased their World Cup prize money to approximately $380,000 for each player in the squad. The same applies to players on the U.S. roster for the 2023 Women’s World Cup because of the new collective bargaining agreements between the U.S. Soccer Federation and the men’s and women’s unions.

