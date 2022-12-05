Carlos Alcaraz youngest year-end No. 1 in ATP rankings

Teenager Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest year-end No. 1 in the history of the ATP computerized rankings. He joins fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal as the first players from the same country to claim the top two spots at the close of a season since Americans Pete Sampras and Michael Chang in 1996. The final men’s tennis rankings for 2022 were published Monday, and Alcaraz’s rise from No. 32 at the end of 2021 is the largest single-season jump to No. 1. Iga Swiatek finished the year with a substantial lead in the final WTA rankings, which were released last month. The 21-year-old from Poland moved up from No. 2 in April to lead the list for the first time and for the rest of the year.

