Croatia beats Japan 3-1 in penalty shootout at World Cup

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup and the team is taking the long route once again. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in his team’s 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout. The result secured a return to the quarterfinals for the runners-up in the 2018 tournament. Mario Pasalic converted the clinching penalty for Croatia after the teams were tied at 1-1 after extra time. Livakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitomo and Maya Yoshida. Japan had been looking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time but fell short again.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.