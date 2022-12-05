Nick Bollettieri, coach to many tennis stars, dead at age 91

Hall of Fame tennis coach Nick Bollettieri has died at the age of 91. Bollettieri worked with some of the sport’s biggest stars, including Andre Agassi and Monica Seles, and founded an academy that revolutionized the development of young athletes. Bollettieri died Sunday night at home in Florida after a series of health issues, according to his manager, Steve Shulla. Bollettieri helped no fewer than 10 players who went on to be No. 1 in the world rankings. That group includes sisters Serena and Venus Williams, Jim Courier, Maria Sharapova, Agassi and Seles. Six of his pupils were elected to the International Hall of Fame and that number is sure to grow.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.