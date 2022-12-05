Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within one-half game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan called the loss frustrating. Andy Dalton threw for 225 yards and a touchdown without an interception for New Orleans, but the Saints paid for having to settle for three field goals by Wil Lutz on drives deep into Bucs territory.

