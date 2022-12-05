Serbia charged by FIFA for team, fans conduct at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA has brought disciplinary charges against Serbia for alleged misconduct by players and fans including offensive chants at a World Cup game against Switzerland. Tensions flared in the stands and on the field during Switzerland’s 3-2 win on Friday. It was a rematch of their stormy game at the 2018 World Cup that revived ethnic Balkan rivalries. FIFA on Monday didn’t specify which incidents at Stadium 974 led to charges relating to “misconduct of players and officials,” discrimination and “misconduct of players and officials.” FIFA gave no timetable for the disciplinary case.

