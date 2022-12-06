Nadal, Alcaraz to meet in exhibition at Las Vegas in March

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are scheduled to play each other in an exhibition match in Las Vegas on March 5. Nadal owns a men’s-record 22 Grand Slam titles, including two in 2022 at the Australian Open in January and French Open in June. Alcaraz claimed his first major trophy at the U.S. Open in September. The two Spaniards finished 1-2 in this year’s ATP rankings. The match is being touted as “The Slam: Nadal vs. Alcaraz” and will be held inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday.

