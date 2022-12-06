Pettersson scores early in OT, Canucks beat Canadiens 7-6

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored 13 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 7-6. Ilya Mikheyev scored two goals, Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist, and Conor Garland, Bo Horvat and Jack Studnicka also scored for the Canucks. Pettersson also had two assists. Spencer Martin started in goal and gave up four goals on nine shots before he was pulled late in the first period. Collin Delia came on and had 14 saves for the win as Vancouver finished 2-2-0 on a four-game homestand with two overtime victories. Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and Cole Caulfield, Sean Monahan, Michael Pizzetta, Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson also scored for the Canadiens. Jordan Harris had two assists and Sam Montembault finished with 25 saves.

