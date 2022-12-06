Skip to Content
Sacks finally come for Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones insisted his play hadn’t changed even if the lack of sacks suggested otherwise. Those sacks came Sunday in Las Vegas’ 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Jones had just half a sack before that game. He had three in the first half and stopped Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert short of the first down on a fourth-and-2. The Raiders had a season-high five sacks. Jones had 10 1/2 sacks last season for the Arizona Cardinals.

Associated Press

