Mexico on track to break asylum application record

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico is on track to receive more asylum applications this year than ever before as the flow of migrants threatens to overwhelm governments at multiple points along the migratory route. Andrés Ramírez Silva, the director of Mexico’s refugee agency, said Thursday that the number of asylum applications his agency receives this year could reach 150,000, well above the 129,000 record set in 2021. The demand has been so much that on Wednesday some migrants got unruly during the wait and pushed their way into the agency’s offices. That led Ramírez Silva to request help controlling the crowds from the National Guard.

