Fatah gives deadline for handover of general’s killers amid fragile truce in Lebanon refugee camp
By ABBY SEWELL
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — A top official with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group says Palestinian and Lebanese officials have given militant Islamist groups in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp until the end of the month to hand over the accused killers of a Fatah general. A fragile calm has prevailed in the Ein el-Hilweh camp since Thursday night after the warring sides reached the latest in a series of cease-fire agreements, following a week of intense fighting that killed at least 18 people. Top officials from rival Palestinian groups Fatah and Hamas had traveled to Lebanon in an attempt to negotiate an end to the clashes.