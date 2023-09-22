Israeli forces kill a Palestinian militant in the latest violence in the occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian authorities say Israeli forces killed a Palestinian militant in the north of the occupied West Bank. It marks the latest death in a spiral of violence that has gripped the territory over the last year and a half and has reached levels unseen in two decades. The Islamic Jihad militant group claimed the man as its fighter and identified him as 18-year-old Abdallah Abu Hasan. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Hasan was shot by Israeli forces early on Friday morning in a Palestinian village north of the West Bank city of Jenin.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.