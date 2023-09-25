EU member states weaken proposal setting new emission standards for cars and vans

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union member countries have watered down a proposal by the bloc’s executive arm aimed at lowering vehicle emissions. The European Commission had proposed last year updated pollution standards for new combustion engine vehicles that are expected to remain on European roads well after the 27-nation bloc bans their sale in 2035. The aim was to lower emissions from tailpipes, brakes and tires. The Commission had hoped that new guidelines would lower nitrogen oxide emissions from cars and vans by 35% compared to existing exhaust emission regulations for pollutants other than carbon dioxide, and by 56% from buses and trucks.

