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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Clear start to our day, chances for isolated showers by afternoon

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Updated
today at 4:55 AM
Published 5:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This evening we're continuing to track isolated showers and thunderstorms across the Borderland, with the greatest chances over the mountains. Any storms that develop could produce strong outflow winds between 40 and 50 miles per hour as they move into the lowlands.

We're continuing to monitor daily rain chances through the first half of the week. Our Monday will bring another chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms, with scattered storms expected across the mountains and isolated storms developing across the lowlands. The strongest storms will be capable of producing gusty outflow winds.

By Wednesday, widespread triple-digit temperatures return to El Paso, Las Cruces, and much of the Borderland, with highs ranging from 100 to 105 degrees through the end of the week. While rain chances decrease later this week, forecast models are hinting at another increase in monsoon moisture and thunderstorm chances heading into next weekend.

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Mikey Tongko

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Sarah Coria

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