Olympic doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva starts in Switzerland

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The doping case involving teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva that marred the 2022 Beijing Olympics has returned to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Valieva is now 17 and is expected to testify by video link from Russia during the closed-door hearing set to last at least three days. A verdict is expected by the end of the year. Valieva’s defense includes claiming her positive test for a banned heart medication was caused by accidental contamination by tablets her grandfather claimed he took. The United States could be upgraded to gold in figure skating’s team event if CAS disqualifies Valieva from the Olympics.

