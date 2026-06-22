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ABC-7 First Alert – Extreme heat this week. Stay indoors in the cool; take it easy when outside between 11 am – 5 pm.

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Updated
today at 2:32 PM
Published 2:19 PM

Temperatures will be very hot this week with near record highs. Take extra precaution between 11 am - 5 pm when temperatures are the hottest. Dress in light colored clothing, use sunscreen, wear hats, drink plenty of water, and take rest breaks if you must be out in the heat. Temperatures will slowly dip as we make our way to the weekend with storm chances on the increase.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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