EU Mediterranean ministers call for more migrant repatriations and increased resources
By COSTAS KANTOURIS
Associated Press
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Migration and interior ministers from the Med 5 – Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain – who met in Thessaloniki, Greece Friday and Saturday hailed the new EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, asked 2 billion from the European Union to deal with the issue and took a hard line on returning illegally crossing migrants to their countries of origin, arguing that if Europe does not decisively tackle the problem, more extreme voices will take over. European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas criticized Hungarian premier Viktor Orban’s opposition to the pact.