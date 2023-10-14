California will give some Mexican residents near the border in-state community college tuition

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law allowing low-income Mexican residents who live near the border to be eligible for in-state tuition rates at community colleges. The legislation signed Friday creates a pilot program for some Mexicans who want to attend certain community colleges in Southern California. The program will run until 2029. Proponents of the legislation say it will lower a barrier for people living near the border to receive an education and prepare to join the workforce. It resembles similar legislation that allows Nevada residents who live near the California border to get discounted tuition at Lake Tahoe Community College.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

