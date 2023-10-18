Skip to Content
AP-National

Edmunds recommends the five best SUVs for under $40K

By
Published 5:14 AM

By NICK KURCZEWSKI
Edmunds

The automotive experts at Edmunds test SUVs of all shapes, sizes and prices. During these tests, certain models rise by excelling with highlights such as roomy seating and cargo areas, a comfortable ride, and easy-to-use touchscreens and technology features. Working with a budget cap of $40,000, Edmunds picked five SUVs to highlight and report on: the Hyundai Palisade, Honda CR-V, Kia Sorento, Mazda CX-50 and Subaru Outback.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content