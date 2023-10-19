Northern Europe braces for gale-force winds and extensive floods

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Much of northern Europe is bracing for stormy weather and gale-force winds from the east on Thursday, with authorities saying floods could cause major problems in inland Danish waters, in the Baltic Sea and in northern parts of the U.K. A Danish broadcaster said it likely would be the worst flooding in 110 years, and the Danish Meteorological Institute said waves could reach 4 meters along east-facing coasts. In the U.K., the Met Office issued a rare red alert for parts of Scotland, warning of “exceptional rainfall” Thursday and Friday and danger to life. In Ireland, the storm, named Babet by U.K. officials, brought flooding to several towns and villages. Copenhagen’s airport and the Danish national rail company warned of cancellations and delays Friday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.