New York lawmaker accused of rape in lawsuit filed under state’s expiring Adult Survivors Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A state lawmaker from Brooklyn has been accused in a lawsuit of raping a woman early in his legislative career when he went to her home to discuss disaster relief efforts for Haiti. The lawsuit was filed against Sen. Kevin Parker on Friday. The woman accuses the Democrat of assaulting her in 2004. She said in the suit that she had been working with Parker to coordinate the delivery of items and donations to Haiti after a devastating flood. The suit was filed under the Adult Survivors Act, which is a state law that created a yearlong suspension of the usual time limit for accusers to sue. A spokesperson for Parker did not immediately comment.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

