Indonesia opens the campaign for its presidential election in February

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Candidates have opened their campaigns for Indonesia’s presidential election, which is shaping up as a three-way race among a former special forces general who’s lost twice before and two former governors. Ganjar Pranowo started his first day of the 75-day campaign season in Indonesia’s easternmost city of Merauke in South Papua province, while his running mate was in the westernmost city of Sabang in Aceh province. Anies Baswedan began his campaign in Jakarta. The island of Java has more than half of Indonesia’s 270 million people, and analysts say it will be a key battleground in the Feb. 14 election. The consistent leader in polls, Prabowo Subianto, kept his activities Tuesday to his role as defense minister and is to start his campaign on Friday.

