Japan and Vietnam agree to boost ties and start discussing Japanese military aid amid China threat

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and Vietnam have agreed to boost their security and economic ties in the face of China’s growing influence in the region. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong agreed on Monday to start discussing a new Japanese aid program for militaries of like-minded developing countries in the region. The announcement meant that Japan has now gained the status of Vietnam’s top-tier partners, along with the United States, China and India. Vietnam is among several countries defending their territorial interest against China in the South China Sea. Japan has had a longstanding dispute with China over East China Sea islands.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.