German authorities arrest a 15-year-old on suspicion of planning an attack

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in western Germany on suspicion of planning a possible attack on a Christmas market. Prosecutors in Duesseldorf said the teenager was detained Tuesday during a search at his home. A court in nearby Leverkusen ordered him kept in custody Wednesday on suspicion of planning and preparing a terror attack. The top regional security official said the boy had written in a chat group about attack plans and, after a discussion, participants “agreed on a concrete plan to attack a Christmas market.” He says the suspect wasn’t previously known to local security authorities.

