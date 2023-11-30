Facebook parent Meta sues the FTC claiming ‘unconstitutional authority’ in child privacy case
MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — The parent company of Instagram and Facebook has sued the Federal Trade Commission in an attempt to stop the agency from reopening a 2020 privacy settlement with the company that would prohibit it from profiting from data it collects on users under 18. In a lawsuit filed late Wednesday in federal court in Washington, D.C., Meta Platforms says it is challenging what it calls the structurally unconstitutional authority” deployed by the FTC in reopening the privacy agreement. The dispute stems from a 2020 consent agreement Meta made with the agency that also had the social media giant pay a record $5 billion fine over privacy violations.