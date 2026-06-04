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ABC-7 First Alert: Thunderstorm chances stick around

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:53 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for another round of thunderstorm chances.

We did experience some heavy downpour with some even seeing hail late last night and early this morning.

Rain is out of our immediate area for now however rain chances will once again pick up midafternoon and tonight. Rain chances will be weaker than yesterday at 30-40%.

Today temps will be warm El Paso os expected to reach a high of 91, Las Cruces a high of 88.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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