El Paso Fire Department, Sunland Park Fire Department recover multiple bodies from water

UPDATE: El Paso Fire Department has corrected previously reported numbers and confirmed that currently three bodies have been recovered. Fire crews are still searching for a possible fourth person.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Five bodies have been recovered from the water near McNutt and Anapra road in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

El Paso Fire Department and the Sunland Park Fire Department are responding to the scene.

ABC-7 is working to learn more.

