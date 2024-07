EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire crews are at the 2200 block of E. Mills in Downtown El Paso this evening battling a condition 2 fire at a warehouse.

The fire was reported just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

No word of any injuries at this time, according to a post from El Paso Fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information arrives in the newsroom.