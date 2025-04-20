Police investigate death at truck stop

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) - The Socorro Police Department is investigating a death at a truck stop in Far East El Paso.

Police said they received a call for a welfare check at 1295 Horizon Blvd., the Petro Truck Stop at 2:10 a.m. Sunday.

The officers found "evidence of an apparent assault", according to a release from the City of Socorro. They did not find an injured party.

Through their investigation, police determined fight broke out in the parking lot of the truck stop. As several people were leaving the area, an 18-year-old an was hit by a vehicle.

The man was taken to an area hospital by witnesses at the scene, but he later died from his injuries, according to police.

The El Paso County Sheriff's office has taken over the investigation after the Socorro Police Department requested their support.