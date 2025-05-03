Skip to Content
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt across the Borderland

8:31 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- According to United States Geological Survey, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake was centered in Culberson county. We are getting many calls and emails from viewers from across saying they felt what the quake just before 8p.m. We felt it at the station as well.

The main tremor we felt in the Borderland was a 5.3-magnitude earthquake. It had a depth of 6.3 km with a travel time residual of 0.2 seconds. The furthest location it was felt was Roswell, New Mexico and Midland, Texas.

Likewise, the large quake was followed by two separate tremors that were rated as a 2.9 and a 2.2.

We will continue to update this article as we get new information!

Lauren Bly

