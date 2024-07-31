Mexico’s Consulate in El Paso held a remembrance for August 3rd victims 

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Nearing the 5th anniversary of the August 3rd, 2019 Walmart mass shooting, Mexico's Consulate in El Paso held a ceremony remembering the 23 victims who were killed in the tragedy. The ceremony was held this morning, Wednesday, July 31st.

Nine of the people killed in the mass shooting were from Mexico.

Speakers at the ceremony recalled the community coming together and stressed the importance of continuing to stand against racism. Speakers also voiced their support for the victims' families as they continue to heal.

