How El Pasoans came together following the Aug. 3 tragedy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In the days and weeks after the Aug. 3 Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting, many gave blood and donated money to the victims and their families. One organization at the helm was Operation Hope.

Angel Gomez, the founder, said he was impressed by how quickly El Paso answered the call.

"As we were driving down the road, and the phone was ringing and people were asking, “Angel, are you guys going to do anything? Is Operation Hope going to do anything?” I don't know, to be honest. I don't know. I'm just, let me process it."

Gomez knew now was the time to step in and help.

"We were happy to be with their families, to let them know that, you know, they weren't alone. the families weren't alone."

He said they helped provide the victims' families with groceries. Operation Hope also worked with local funeral homes to cover all funeral expenses.

Jessica Garcia was the wife of Guillermo "Memo" Garcia, who was hospitalized after being shot. She said little gestures during that time made a big difference.

"There's a lot of things that we're worried about. And paying our bills or getting groceries and stuff is the last thing that we truthfully should be the first of our worries. But it's there's so much going on, you know, just to comprehend and to get everything together. It's something you don't think about," she said.

Nine months after being shot, "Memo" died. She said the community support was still evident.

She is thankful for people like Gomez, who were there every step of the way.

"Angel, you know, he followed up the whole time. He had always asking for updates, and how if we needed anything, it wasn't just initially. You have nothing to worry about. You take your time with your family. If I can help you with anything else, I'm going to help you with anything else. But this is one thing you don't have to worry about," she said.

“Can you believe going through what happened and then having to worry about funeral costs, How am I going to do it, especially for the people there from out of town? How are they going to do it? But I am so glad that we all stick together and we help each other," Gomez said.

Garcia said the community continues to embody El Paso strong.