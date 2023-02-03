Be Mindful: Mental health experts weigh in on accessibility of mental health services in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- -- ABC-7 is speaking with mental health experts in El Paso county, about the affordability of services.

Since our series 'Be Mindful premiered,' many of you have reached out to us, concerned about the escalating costs of mental health services.

You wanted to know what you can do, if insurance won't cover some services. We asked Emergence Health Services, and they said most insurance plans do have a mental health benefit of some sort, though it may not be comprehensive. They said the best things to do is ask your provider if there are any programs you may qualify for, and they should point you in the right direction. And if you can't pay, some providers may still be willing to work with you.

ABC-7 also spoke with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and they told us some barriers here in El Paso may be keeping people from getting the help they need. That includes a culture of not speaking out, either for fear of losing one's job, or being perceived as weak.

We'd like to remind you that you can send your 'Be Mindful' ideas to news@kvia.com.