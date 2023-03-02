Be Mindful: Breaking the teen mental health stigma in El Paso one click at a time

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- 'MyFeels' app is a mental health digital resource that is helping Borderland teens open up about their mental health.

The app is geared toward teenagers from 13 to 18. Officials with the Junior League of El Paso created it to help normalize the mental health conversation.

Analisa Silverstein, the public relations chairwoman for The Village of the Junior League of El Paso, said the app is a good concept.

"It is a great resource to start talking about mental health, which we feel families should do just like they talk about how was your day at school. It should just be something normal," she said.

The interactive app helps teens identify the emotions they are feeling. Officials also said it helps teens express their emotions.

Silverstein told ABC-7, "We are trying to break that stigma and that is the whole purpose of why we wanted to develop this, so we make it not a big deal about talking about mental health. It's those things you need to talk about."

In the app, teenagers will also find fun quizzes and helpful statistics to learn more about mental health topics.

Silverstein also said before the app launched, Borderland teenagers could provide feedback.

A clinical psychologist was also able to advise the creators of the app.

MyFeels app is available for free on the App store and Google. To learn more about it, click here.