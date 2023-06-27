Be Mindful: PTSD screenings can improve life for El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today is PTSD Screening Day across the U.S., and it's a time to reflect on the impact of after-incident stress on the human mind.

These screenings, according to experts, can provide important help for people living with post-traumatic stress -- and connecting them to care in their local communities.

The Veteran's Administration estimates about 12 million Americans are living with PTSD. While treatment is effective and readily available, government experts say man do not seek out the help they deserve.

PTSD has a strong connotation with military service, as soldiers are often exposed to intense events due to the nature of their job. Many civilians experience post-traumatic stress throughout their lives from a number of sources.

Under federal definition, PTSD is a mental health problem which often develops after experiencing -- or witnessing -- a life-or-death event. Often, it is associated with combat, sexual assaults, car accidents and natural disasters.

The National Center for PTSD says that every civilian and veteran, regardless of cause, deserves to get treatment.

"When PTSD goes undiagnosed it can lead to suicide for some people and we don’t want that," says Bohannon. "What everyone needs to know is it is treatable, and help is available.”

Emergence Health Network Director of Veteran Services, Jonathan Bohannon, tells ABC-7 that their Veteran's One Stop Center on Diana Drive in northeast El Paso is open to military members and families -- helping connect them to care, support and peer groups in the Borderland.

Federal sources say that that there are four types of PTSD symptoms, which do not always show up the same way for everyone. Generally, these include reliving the event, feeling jittery or anxious, avoiding anything reminding them of the incident, more negative attitudes mentally -- much more than before.

Getting a PTSD screening can be a comprehensive way to examine how stress disorders are impacting a person, or a family. Bohannon says that it's the gateway to getting connected to the correct experts and processes for each person.

PTSD can also affect other mental health challenges. Those with post traumatic stress can also feel anxiety, depression -- or face substance abuse issues.

Treatments can help with both the disorder itself, and the other mental health challenges faced by the impact of trauma stress.

A major question -- where can somebody go for help? Bohannon says the Veteran's One Stop is open to all soldiers and veterans regardless of discharge type.

For the VA, the National Center on PTSD has an online self-screening that be a starting point. While only a trained professional can correctly identify the disorder, this self-test can give someone a place to start.

AboutFace, a website aimed at the military community, explain how life-changing PTSD treatment can be.

Dialing 988, the National --- Line, can directly connect anyone with a professional mental health expert. Dialing 1 will immediately connect veterans to specialized support.

Avery Martinez is the Be Mindful Reporter for ABC-7, supported in part by Report for America. RFA helps provide reporters for under-covered topics across the country.