Mental support available for El Pasoans as Walmart shooting sentencing moves forward

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Since 2019, local groups have worked to provide El Pasoans with mental health support in the wake of the Walmart shooting. Today, the suspected gunman -- Patrick Crusius -- will be sentenced.

Anyone needing support can reach out to different local organizations -- like the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center. They're providing free counseling to anyone impacted by the shooting -- directly or indirectly.

The FRC does not currently provide counseling services at their site, according to the group's website. The Center makes referrals, and provides information on obtaining mental health support.

You can contact the Family Resiliency Center by phone at (915)-775-2783. You can also check the organization's website at elpasounitedfrc.org.

The Center is open to people of any nationality, and no documentation or immigration status is needed to join the community programs. There is no discrimination of any type at the FRC.

Support options are offered in both English and Spanish.

Information that is shared between someone at the Center is confidential.

If you need immediate mental support of any type, Emergence Health's Crisis Hotline at (915)- 779-1800. More help and information is available from EHN at their website.

Another option is to dial the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, which is open 24/7 for anyone needing help.

