UTEP research examines mental health stigma in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- What attitude does the Hispanic community hold toward mental health on the U.S./Mexican border? A group of researchers and assistants at UTEP have interviewed extensively across the Borderland to answer that exact question.

The study was focused specifically on how, statistically, Hispanic individuals are less likely to find treatment for mental health concerns, when compared to non-Hispanic white people.

The researchers, including Professor Jason Mallonee, wanted to find out why this group is less likely to get treatment -- and then take steps to make treatment more common.

The researchers found that in El Paso, and along the border here, Hispanics felt plenty of stigma surrounding getting help -- especially within Hispanic culture. The team spoke to people who were found at the local Kelly Center for Hunger Relief. In-person bi-lingual interviews were conducted, and about what mental health is and how it's treated.

Overall, the team described a "taboo" feeling surrounding mental health. Some of the responses hinted at concerns being considered crazy, lack of masculinity, shame, fear and rejection due to mental concerns.

Wait times for getting help were another major barrier to getting help, and so were concerns about not seeing the same psychologist visit after visit, according to the research. Some members told researchers that they did not receive responses to their requests for help.

Now, Mallonee and his team are working on a new mental health effort -- a four-week program through UTEP that wants to normalize conversation about mental health -- and providing support.

Avery Martinez is the Be Mindful Reporter for ABC-7, supported in part by Report for America. RFA helps provide reporters for under-covered topics across the country.