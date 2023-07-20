Migraines & El Paso’s extreme heat: Triggers, protection and prevention

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Extreme heat can wreak havoc on your health -- and for migraine sufferers, it can lead to days of intense pain.

Stress is one of the most notorious causes for a migraine, but not all the causes are due to pressure. The American Migraine Foundation says that many triggers can come from the food we eat, how much we're outside -- and how hot it is around us.

While the hot weather may not be a direct cause of migraines, it's a factor that has been reported my many migraine sufferers. AMF says barometric pressure and high heat can be triggers -- elevating the likelihood of a migraine.

It's no secret that El Paso and the Borderland have seen multiple days of 100+ degree heat. While that may sound like a terrible sentence for people with migraines, there are some ways to help limit onset.

Luckily, the American Migraine Foundation says that there are plenty of ways to protect yourself from intense headaches. While it's impossible to control the weather, it is possible to adjust your schedule.

The AMF suggests trying to complete errands or workout in the early morning, when the heat is not fatiguing.

There's also an aspect of water and light. AMF experts say that for almost a third of migraine sufferers are dehydrated when their symptoms start. Because lack of water affects people in every part of the body, migraines can be even more intense. A period of dehydration can also cause confusion and dizziness.

Light is notoriously bad for migraines, and being outside on a 100 degree day with no clouds can terrible. The AMF says sunglasses are a great tool for protecting yourself. Also, research has shown a non-aggressive effect of greenlight on migraines.

Of course, these are not the only symptoms that can trigger migraine problems. Caffeine, alcohol and lack of sleep have all been identified as contributing factors.

Keeping things in moderation, limiting time outside and staying cool can help in this intense weather, according to researchers.

Avery Martinez is the Be Mindful Reporter for ABC-7, supported in part by Report for America. RFA helps provide reporters for under-covered topics across the country.