New study raises concerns over Latino children’s health in certain states

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A study released today is raising concern about Latino children and their health -- both mental and physical -- based on where they live in the U.S.

By looking over compiled data over a four year period from 2016 to 2020, the study surveyed a number of caregivers about how easy it was to get Latino youth health care, get diagnosed and what chronic conditions were found.

The study used National Survey of Children's Health data for more than 17,000 children of different ages.

The researchers claim that the results show Latino children had higher risk of mental/physical conditions if they lived in a state that was more anti-immigration in law and health disparities.

Researchers told CNN that they hope the study will help identify, and eventually address, the issues of inequitable mental and physical health support across the U.S.

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.