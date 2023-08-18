State of New Mexico launches $80 million fund to boost rural healthcare

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Behavioral, primary and maternal health services across New Mexico have options for millions of dollars in support as part of a new fund -- focused on improving quality of care across the state.

The dollars are part of the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund, which Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls a "crucial" aspect of a bigger strategy to improving health systems in New Mexico.

A main intention for the fund is to help with operating costs for new or increasing health programs in rural areas of the Land of Enchantment.

Healthcare systems are able to apply for the money through the state, and open to Medicaid providers who meet qualifications, according to information from the New Mexico Human Services Department.

There are options for quick access to the fund for providers that can produce new services quickly.

The application period begins on August 21st, and runs until early October. For more information on the application process, you can visit this webpage from the State of New Mexico.

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.