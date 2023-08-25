For one El Paso workout spot, mental health is key to overall wellness

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The connection between mental and physical health is key to overall wellness. For El Pasoan Nanea Aidinian, owner of Energy by Nanea, combinging mental health support and physical workouts together in her classes is key.

Located in West El Paso, Energy by Nanea, is focused on supporting people of every fitness level and background in improving their health. While the physical location includes workout equipment, Nanea's workouts go beyond dumbbells and squats.

While clients will get plenty of exercise, Nanea believes that supporting mental health will improve physical performance -- while motivating the mind.

To Nanea, and many clients, the mental health and physical body aren't separate. They can impact and influence each other.

That's why Nanea's workouts include audible breathing, conversation, essential oils, different lighting and changing music — to bring all aspects of the human body into the workout.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that mental and physical health are "equally important" for overall wellbeing of the body. Depression can increase risks for physical conditions — like diabetes or strokes.

By combining mental and physical aspects of her workouts, Nanea hopes that people will feel their body and mind more relaxed and prepared for the day ahead.

Nanea herself believes the mental and physical connection requires equal support. During her workouts, she takes the time to calm and prep the mind as well as the body.

She tells ABC-7 that the goal of her program is to leave the world at the door, escape from stress — and work on the body and mind.

One of Nanea's philosophies is to create a completely judgement free space. She believes in helping people out of their comfort zones to improve overall wellness, but says she doesn't believe in forcing them out of safety.

She doesn't consider her operation to be a normal gym. While she does have weights, cycles and other equipment, the space is more like a place to improve multiple aspects of a person -- with support and conversation with others.

Some of her clients believe that Nanea's approach is energizing. Several have spoken about their personal struggles during her classes, and found Nanea and the class a source of strength.

Nanea started the business in her parent's garage, but quickly grew into a larger operation. While her physical location remains small, she wants people to come in and explore.

She combines music, lighting, smells and communication into the workouts to help improve wellness overall. Spin bikes are located near the front of the business, and an open space for workouts is located in the back.

Her studio offers multiple different events at different times.

The music event this evening will include multiple sessions of physical and mental wellness ranging from workouts, an oxygen bar and massages. Nanea wants everyone to wear neon colors, as blacklights will be on during the event.

The event kicks off at 7:30 at Energy by Nanea at 126 Shadow Mountain Drive in El Paso.

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.