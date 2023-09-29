Paso del Norte Children’s hosts ADHD Conference in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Paso del Norte Children's hosted an ADHD Conference Friday, September 29, 2023. The organization worked with UTEP, ESC Region 19, and the Children’s Disabilities Information Coalition to reach out to parents, students, and professionals on the importance of ADHD treatment.

Keynote speaker Michael McLeod, founder of GrowNOW ADHD, traveled to El Paso from Philadelphia for the conference. He spoke about how medical professionals can use executive function coaching to help people with ADHD. His team often focuses on building internal language to help children with ADHD as they transition into adulthood.

The conference happened at the El Paso Community College Administrative Building at 9050 Viscount Boulevard in East El Paso.

Paso del Norte Children's is a Borderland non-profit helping children with special needs. They provide therapies, services, and programs to help children and their parents navigate special needs care.