Surviving Suicide Loss: An El Pasoan shares her journey

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ten years ago, Marie Claire Seoame met her true love. Within six months, they were engaged and planning a future.

Then, her love took his own life.

On today's edition of ABC-7's Xtra at 10, mental health reporter Avery Martinez walks us through her story -- and how she's helping others facing the loss of a loved one from suicide.

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.