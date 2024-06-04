Skip to Content
Be Mindful

El Paso wins national contest to receive a mental health telephone booth

Published 12:40 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso has won a national contest to receive a Hope Booth. A Hope Booth is a mental health installation telephone booth that helps connect people with local mental health services and support. The Hope Booth offers 3-minute interactive experiences to users in need of a pick-me-up.

The contest was launched on May 1st. After over a thousand comments, El Paso came out on top.

The Hope Booth aims to bring inspiration and hope to those seeking it. For more information, click here.

