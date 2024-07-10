Skip to Content
GECU Foundation gives $50,000 grant to Children at Risk Organization

Published 11:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The GECU Foundation announced they are giving a five-year $50,000 grant to the nonprofit organization Children at Risk. The grant will go towards the organization's "Responding to Childhood Trauma" project.

The project aims to address childhood trauma and mental health in Texas. Children at Risk says the grant will help underserved children living in poverty. The organization says they impact children across Texas, not just El Paso--particularly, 1 in 5 children living in poverty and the 60% economically disadvantaged students.

The grant will also create a connection between stakeholders and service providers working with children affected by trauma and mental health in the region.

Valeria Medina

